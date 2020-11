Or Copy this URL to Share

Brian Keith Dawson, 54, died on Nov. 20, 2020 in Baton Rouge. Viewing Saturday, Nov. 28 from 9 am-10:30 am with funeral service at 11 am at Hall's Funeral Chapel, 58790 Iron Farm Rd., Plaquemine. Professional services entrusted to A. Hamilton Platinum Funeral Service.

