Brian "Todd" Lee
1977 - 2020
Brian "Todd" Lee, a resident of Amite, LA, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at his home. He was born March 14, 1977 in Hammond, LA and was 43 years of age. He is survived by his wife, Lacey Lee; 3 children, Brayden Todd Lee, Elise Hope Lee and Destin Todd Lee; mother, Paula Crowe Lupo and husband, Joe; father, Rodney Ellis Lee; sister, Brandy Hope Lee; special aunts, Cindy Crowe and Sue Erwin. Preceded in death by his grandparents, Joyce Cutrer Crowe and Gordon Martin Crowe, Margie Bishop and W.E. Lee; uncle, Lynn Crowe. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite from 9:00AM until religious services at 11:00AM on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Services conducted by Rev. Jessie Johnson. Interment Wilmer Cemetery, Amite, LA. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
McKneely Funeral Home - Amite - Amite
OCT
15
Service
11:00 AM
McKneely Funeral Home - Amite - Amite
Funeral services provided by
McKneely Funeral Home - Amite - Amite
110 E. Factory St.
Amite, LA 70422
(985) 748-7178
October 13, 2020
Paula and family, our hearts go out to you in your time of sorrow! We feel your pain and pray that you will look to God for strength and comfort! You are in our prayers!
Jimmy and Sherry Graham
Acquaintance
October 12, 2020
Paula and family. We are sorry to hear about Todd. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Dannie and Iris Walker
Friend
