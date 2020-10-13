Brian "Todd" Lee, a resident of Amite, LA, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at his home. He was born March 14, 1977 in Hammond, LA and was 43 years of age. He is survived by his wife, Lacey Lee; 3 children, Brayden Todd Lee, Elise Hope Lee and Destin Todd Lee; mother, Paula Crowe Lupo and husband, Joe; father, Rodney Ellis Lee; sister, Brandy Hope Lee; special aunts, Cindy Crowe and Sue Erwin. Preceded in death by his grandparents, Joyce Cutrer Crowe and Gordon Martin Crowe, Margie Bishop and W.E. Lee; uncle, Lynn Crowe. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite from 9:00AM until religious services at 11:00AM on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Services conducted by Rev. Jessie Johnson. Interment Wilmer Cemetery, Amite, LA. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.