Brian Michael Dowling, age 35, a resident of New Orleans, LA, passed away on September 19, 2020. Brian loved all sports and was proud to be a member of BR Ancient Athletes. He loved his Tigers and Dallas Cowboys. He loved cooking and enjoyed his craft beers. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He traveled the world with a sense of adventure. Brian had a contagious smile that lit up a room. Brian is survived by his mother, De Dowling; father, Michael Dowling; sister, Jordan Dowling; beloved friend, Beth Dowling; uncles, Jim Cisco, Tim Dowling, John Dowling; best four legged friend, Parker. A visitation will be held Thursday, September 24 from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA 70816. A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, September 25 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 11441 Goodwood Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70815. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Red Cross Lake Charles Hurricane Relief in Brian's name. Pallbearers will be Matt Welborn, Jared Boyer, Jesse Romero, Pat Guelfo, Brandon Bernhard and Kelley McCann. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jim Cisco, John Dowling and Tim Dowling. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.