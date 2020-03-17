Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 134 Houmas Street Donaldsonville , LA 70346 (225)-473-8122 Send Flowers Obituary

Brian Paul Gros, Jr., a resident of Pierre Part and native of Morgan City, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020 after an automobile accident. He was 28. BG enjoyed washing his truck often and spending time with family and friends. He also enjoyed helping out his grandparents. BJ is survived by his girlfriend, Marcie Rousseau; father, Brian Gros, Sr. (Angie Gros); mother, Amy Gautreau (Maurice "Meaux" Broussard); grandparents, Karen and Villary "VA" Gros and Felton Gautreau; step daughters, Taylor Madere and Emma Nolan; sister, Kelsey Gros; step brothers, Jordi Granger (Ashley) and Thadd Meche (Sarah); and god-child, Aubree Gros. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Nita Simpson Gautreau; paternal great grandparents, Clifton Sr. and Levie Blanchard and Aurleain and Bernice Chaisson Gros; maternal great grandparents, Chester and Ethel Simpson and Allie and Vivian Gautreau. A private service will be held. Pallbearers will be Craig Gros, Scott Gros, Kent Gautreau, Nicholas Dupuy, Cody Rose, Dustin DeBenedetto, Jordi Granger, and Johnny Blanchard. Honorary pallbearers will be Maxwell Breaux, Kai Pipsair, Ryan Mayet, Jared Falcon, Matt Mabile, Chad Landry, and Taylor O'Neal. We would like to thank the First Responders and Fire Departments of Paincourtville, Napoleonville, and Donalsonville, Acadian Ambulance, LA State Police, Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office and Assumption Community Hospital for their response and care. To offer condolences to the family please visit Brian Paul Gros, Jr., a resident of Pierre Part and native of Morgan City, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020 after an automobile accident. He was 28. BG enjoyed washing his truck often and spending time with family and friends. He also enjoyed helping out his grandparents. BJ is survived by his girlfriend, Marcie Rousseau; father, Brian Gros, Sr. (Angie Gros); mother, Amy Gautreau (Maurice "Meaux" Broussard); grandparents, Karen and Villary "VA" Gros and Felton Gautreau; step daughters, Taylor Madere and Emma Nolan; sister, Kelsey Gros; step brothers, Jordi Granger (Ashley) and Thadd Meche (Sarah); and god-child, Aubree Gros. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Nita Simpson Gautreau; paternal great grandparents, Clifton Sr. and Levie Blanchard and Aurleain and Bernice Chaisson Gros; maternal great grandparents, Chester and Ethel Simpson and Allie and Vivian Gautreau. A private service will be held. Pallbearers will be Craig Gros, Scott Gros, Kent Gautreau, Nicholas Dupuy, Cody Rose, Dustin DeBenedetto, Jordi Granger, and Johnny Blanchard. Honorary pallbearers will be Maxwell Breaux, Kai Pipsair, Ryan Mayet, Jared Falcon, Matt Mabile, Chad Landry, and Taylor O'Neal. We would like to thank the First Responders and Fire Departments of Paincourtville, Napoleonville, and Donalsonville, Acadian Ambulance, LA State Police, Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office and Assumption Community Hospital for their response and care. To offer condolences to the family please visit www.oursofhPierrePart.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close