Brian Paul Gros, Jr., a resident of Pierre Part and native of Morgan City, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020 after an automobile accident. He was 28. BG enjoyed washing his truck often and spending time with family and friends. He also enjoyed helping out his grandparents. BJ is survived by his girlfriend, Marcie Rousseau; father, Brian Gros, Sr. (Angie Gros); mother, Amy Gautreau (Maurice "Meaux" Broussard); grandparents, Karen and Villary "VA" Gros and Felton Gautreau; step daughters, Taylor Madere and Emma Nolan; sister, Kelsey Gros; step brothers, Jordi Granger (Ashley) and Thadd Meche (Sarah); and god-child, Aubree Gros. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Nita Simpson Gautreau; paternal great grandparents, Clifton Sr. and Levie Blanchard and Aurleain and Bernice Chaisson Gros; maternal great grandparents, Chester and Ethel Simpson and Allie and Vivian Gautreau. A private service will be held. Pallbearers will be Craig Gros, Scott Gros, Kent Gautreau, Nicholas Dupuy, Cody Rose, Dustin DeBenedetto, Jordi Granger, and Johnny Blanchard. Honorary pallbearers will be Maxwell Breaux, Kai Pipsair, Ryan Mayet, Jared Falcon, Matt Mabile, Chad Landry, and Taylor O'Neal. We would like to thank the First Responders and Fire Departments of Paincourtville, Napoleonville, and Donalsonville, Acadian Ambulance, LA State Police, Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office and Assumption Community Hospital for their response and care. To offer condolences to the family please visit www.oursofhPierrePart.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020