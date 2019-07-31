Brian Werner

Obituary
Brian ""Star Child"" Werner departed this life on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, Baton Rouge, LA. He was 62, a native and resident of Donaldsonville, LA. Visitation on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville, LA from 9:00am to 11:00am. Interment in Ascension of our Lord Catholic Church Cemetery, Donaldsonville, LA. Survived by 2 sons, Rodney Green and Brian Werner, Jr. (Shiquita); 3 daughters, Laquana Werner, Tammy Fernandez (Trevis) and Wonesha Bartley (Tywan); 3 brothers, Eric Werner, Dean Werner (Terry) and Dale Landry (Lisa); 3 sisters, Gwendolyn Chatman, Beryl Weber (Allen) and Lana McGalliard; 11 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Doris and Wilbert Werner. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville, LA (225) 473-1900. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2019
