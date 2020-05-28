Bridget Davis departed this life on Saturday, May 24, 2020 at her residence in Paincourtville, LA. She was 47, a native and resident of Paincourtville, LA. Visitation on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, Napoleonville, LA from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Visitation on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Canaan Baptist Church, Paincourtville, LA from 9:00 am to Religious services at 11:00 am. Burial in the church cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA, (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Advocate from May 28 to May 30, 2020.