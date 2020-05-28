Bridget Davis
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bridget's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bridget Davis departed this life on Saturday, May 24, 2020 at her residence in Paincourtville, LA. She was 47, a native and resident of Paincourtville, LA. Visitation on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, Napoleonville, LA from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Visitation on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Canaan Baptist Church, Paincourtville, LA from 9:00 am to Religious services at 11:00 am. Burial in the church cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA, (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 28 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
30
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Canaan Baptist Church
Send Flowers
MAY
30
Service
11:00 AM
Canaan Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved