Bridget "Boo"Duvall Ponthieux, a lifelong resident of Melville passed away peacefully Thursday August 08, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Lafayette at the age of 54.Visitation Saturday August 10, 2019 1:00pm until Religious Service at 4:00pm at Melville First Pentecostal Church 112 Fontenot Street Melville,La. She is survived by Son Jake (Jaci) Ponthieux, Grandchildren Branagan and Josie, Sister Charlotte Duvall, Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, numerous other Relatives and Friends. Jake and his family want to thank those love ones that was by her side as she passed away. Professional Services entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019