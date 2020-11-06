Bridget Elaine Holmes, born in Baton Rouge on August 14, 1982 died peacefully on November 5th. Her parents, Richard and Susan Holmes were by her side. Bridget was preceded in death by her grandparents, Mr and Mrs Richard Holmes, Sr and Mr. and Mrs James Donald Major, Sr. of Baton Rouge. She is survived by her special uncle, uncle Don (J Donald Major Jr) and his sons, James III (and wife, Stephanie Bastidas) and William. She is also survived by Mr and Mrs. Joseph Conachen and their children, Mrs Margaret Turner Holwager (and husband Jamie) and David Conachen (and wife Jodi), and Mr and Mrs R Scott Homes and their son Christopher (and wife Dori). Bridget was very close to her cousins, Brandon, Baylie, Alexis, Conner, Kellen, and Frankie. Bridget has 2 half sisters, Mrs Linda Parent (and husband Ken) and Christine Holmes. Visitation will be at the First Methodist Church of Woodville, MS. on Monday, November 9, from 10 am-11 am. Funeral service will begin at 11 am. Burial will be at the family cemetery at Magnolia Plantation. Pallbearers will be James Major III, William Major, Brandon Conachen, Christopher Holmes, Connor Conachen and Kellen Conachen. Music will be provided by Dana Altazan and Beth Dixon. As Henry Scott-Holland said" Death is nothing at all. I have only slipped away into the next room. I am I and you are you and the old life that we lived so fondly together is untouched. Whatever we were to each other, that we are still. Laugh, play. smile, think of me, pray for me. All is well. How we shall laugh at the trouble of parting when we meet again!" Bridget will be terribly missed by the many that loved her and the lives she touched. She was a hero to all who knew her.

