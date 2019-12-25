Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bridget Mallicoat "B" Distefano. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-372-7687 Visitation 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM St. Aloysius Catholic Church 2025 Stuart Ave. View Map Mass of Christian Burial 12:00 PM St. Aloysius Catholic Church 2025 Stuart Ave. View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Bridget Mallicoat "B" Distefano was a strong and dedicated wife, protective and caring mother, adoring grandmother, loving and wise "Aunt B.", generous friend and commanding matriarch whose tender heart provided an example of giving talent, time and treasure to many. Her distinctive but loving voice will be missed by her family, friends, and neighbors. She died on Sunday, December 22, 2019. She was 79; a graduate of Baton Rouge High School; a veteran school volunteer at St Aloysius Catholic School; teacher assistant at Southside Baptist Preschool, Girls Scout Leader, Southdowns neighborhood leader; mother and "head" of her household, for over 61 years. She was extremely generous toward helping those less fortunate and anyone who came within her orbit. She and her driving instruction will be greatly missed in the passenger side of her children's automobiles. Visiting at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 2025 Stuart Ave., on Saturday, December 28, from 10:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at noon. Private internment will be at Roselawn Memorial Park between her deceased son, "Baby Christopher" and husband, Timmy. She is survived by: her three daughters and one son - Lisa Distefano, Jamie and Michael Swierc all of Baton Rouge, Molly and Scott Hoffeld of Covington, and son, Scott Distefano of Baton Rouge; three granddaughters whom she adored - Amelia and Ava Hoffeld of Covington, and Mila Distefano of Plaquemine; two stepgrandchildren - Kristen Kovacs of Philadelphia, PA, and Jason Swierc of Charlotte, NC; one brother-in-law and two sisters-in-law - Paul and Donna Distefano, and Shirley Distefano, all of Houston; her three other "sons" but nephews - Ned, Paul and Charles Chargois; and numerous nieces and nephews who were also part of her flock for whom she loved. Special thanks to the many carings CNAs, whom she loved dearly, and Clarity Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Girls and Boys Club of Baton Rouge, and the Friends of the Animals Baton Rouge. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 25 to Dec. 28, 2019

