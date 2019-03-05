Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Bridget Oscar Udoh. View Sign

Dr. Bridget Oscar Udoh a native of Akwa Ibom State – Nigeria and resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on February 11, 2019 at 1:00pm at the age of 67. She was preceded in death by her Mother, Maria Uyon; Father, Paul Uyon; Mother in Law, Cecilia Udoh; Father in Law, Chris Udoh; Sister, Emem Uyon and Brother, Tony Uyon. She is survived by her Husband, Dr. Oscar Udoh and three children: Dr. Idorenyin Udoh Bradford (Husband, Willie), Eme Udoh, Iboro Udoh (Wife, Morgan) and two grandchildren, Jalyn and Alyssa. She is also survived by three siblings, Peter, Clement, Dawn, their families and a host of other family members. An active member of her community she was an affiliate of the following: Member of St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, Baton Rouge, Immaculate Conception, Scotlandville, St Joseph Chapel, Martin Luther King, Jr. Center, Southern University, Treasurer, Baton Rouge Council of Human Relations, Member, St. Vincent de Paul, St. Jude the Apostle Conference, Member, St. Martha Society, St. Jude the Apostle. Past Services: Symposium committee member: Association of 1890 Research Directors. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation, which will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home on March 8, 2019 from 5:00pm-8:00pm. Funeral services will be on March 9, 2019 at St. Jude Catholic Church at 11:00am with the visitation beginning at 9am. Burial will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park.

9595 Florida Blvd

Baton Rouge , LA 70815

Funeral Home Greenoaks Funeral Home Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 5 to Mar. 9, 2019

