Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Highway Gonzales , LA 70737 (225)-647-8608 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church 44450 Hwy 429 St. Amant , LA Memorial Mass 11:00 AM Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church 44450 Hwy 429 St. Amant , LA Obituary

Bridget "Dut" Sheets was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother died on March 8, 2020 at Gonzales Healthcare Center surrounded by her family after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's. She was 84 years old and a native of Duck Roost. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, James "Sno" Sheets; four sons, Neal (Peggy), Blaine (Susan), Kirk, Todd (Candy) Sheets; two daughters, Kim (Barney) Robertson, and Kay (Billy) Crews; 15 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren; brothers Ralph and Doyle (Pomp) Bourgeois, many nieces, nephews, and in laws; dear friends Glynell Guedry and Marilyn Brown, and loving caregiver Brenda Todd. Preceded in death by her parents Maurice & Elizabeth Bourgeois; siblings Dorothy (Dot) Kaiser, Cecilia (Cil) Lambert, Barbara (Bobby) Schexnayder, David, Damian, Donald (Dutch), Aelred (Buzzy), Gabriel (Gabe), and Kenneth (Ken) Bourgeois. Dut enjoyed sewing, gardening, fishing, cooking, spending time with her family and her outings with the Gonzales Country Club golfing/card playing ladies. A special thanks to Gonzales Healthcare Center for their love and compassion, especially during her final days. Sno and Dut founded and operated Sno's Seafood and Steakhouse in July of 1971 until their retirement. She was a welcome face greeting patrons throughout the seventies and eighties. Services will be held at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church 44450 Hwy 429, St. Amant, LA on Friday, March 13th from 9-11am wake visiting and Memorial Mass at 11am. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Alzheimer's Services of the Capital Area would be the family's request. http://alzbr.org/donate. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 10 to Mar. 13, 2020

