Funeral Mass for Bridget Smith Mann will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Plaquemine, Louisiana following all social distancing guidelines of the Diocese. Guests are asked to wear masks. Robert Barham Family funeral home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Mrs. Mann, age 56, of Meridian, Mississippi passed away Monday, June 1, 2020 at her home. Bridget grew up in Plaquemine, Louisiana. Through her career, she worked in various hotels, was a long time office manager at HealthSouth, and most recently served as the Event Coordinator at MSU Riley Center. She was a devoted member of the Catholic Church and a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Steve Mann; her children, Michael Messina Jr., Steven Mann (Holli), and Kayla Weir (Jared); her grandchildren, Amber Fortenberry, Jake Weir, Ender Mann, and Jasper Weir; her brothers, Medric Smith, Jr. and Steve "Pine" Smith (Theda); and numerous extended family members. Bridget was preceded in death by her parents, Medric Anthony and Margaret Rita Smith. Memorial contributions may be shared with Anderson Regional Cancer Center Benevolent Fund. Pallbearers will be Michael Messina, Jr., Steven Mann, Jared Weir, Paul Mann, Stephen Smith, and Brian Simms. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 3 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

