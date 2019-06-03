Bridget Vicknair Stephens, a native of Sorrento and resident of Prairieville passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the age of 73. She is preceded in death by her parents, Dolphy and Eva Mae Vicknair and son, Danny J. "Joey" Stephens, Jr. She is survived by her husband of 58 years Danny J. Stephens, Sr.; two daughters, Aledia Sanchez (Chad), Elizabeth Lee (Louis); son, Dr. Melburn G. Stephens (Sarah); grandchildren, Charles Robert Stephens, Colton Joseph Lee, Cle' Sanchez, Haley Lee, Caroline Sanchez, Chauncey Stephens, Dylan Stephens, and Garett Stephens. Bridget would often say the greatest love of her life was her husband, Danny. They spent their lives together, raising their family. She loved to tell the story of the first time she ever saw Danny in school and her heart fluttered. Bridget loved to travel, but her happiest times were spent in her kitchen making amazing meals for her family and friends. She loved caring for her plants and watching her butterflies and hummingbirds sitting on her back patio. She was a faithful servant to God. She would help anyone who needed it with a hug, a full heart and a home-cooked meal. Bridget said that when her time came, she would sail away to Heaven like a butterfly. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation which will be held Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Ourso Funeral Home from 6:00 p.m.- 9:00 p.m. The visitation will resume at Holy Rosary Catholic Church on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 4:00 p.m. Pallbearers will be Charles Stephens, Chad Sanchez, Louis Lee, Shane Cannon, George Ficklin and Dr. Mark Freeman. Please visit www.oursofh.com to leave expressions of sympathy and condolences. Ourso Funeral Home, Gonzales is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 3 to June 6, 2019