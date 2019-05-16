Brisco H. Crain, 88 passed Tuesday, May 14, 2019 in Franklinton, LA. He is the founder and owner of Crain and Sons Amusements and Investments Cooperation including Crain and Sons Funeral Home in Franklinton and Bogalusa, Louisiana. Visitation Friday, May 17, 2019 2:00PM -7:00PM at Crain and Sons Funeral Home 809 East Third Street Bogalusa, LA 70427. Visitation Saturday, May 18, 2019 2:00PM-7:00PM Crain and Sons Funeral Home2000 Washington Street Franklinton, LA 70438. Funeral Service Sunday, May 19, 2019 1:00PM at Sweet Home Church of Christ Holiness, USA 2200 Greenlaw Avenue Franklinton, LA 70438; with Eld. Kevin Golden - Pastor Officiating. Louisiana Funeral Directors and Morticians Association are in charge of arrangements. Please sign guestbook at www.crainandsons.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 16 to May 18, 2019