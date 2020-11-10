Brittani Alexandria Ware, 34, a native of Baton Rouge and a resident to Dallas, TX, passed away on November 8, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 12, 9:00 am to 10:45 am at St Isidore The Farmer Catholic Church, 5657 Thomas Rd., Baton Rouge, LA 70811. Burial will begin at Southern Memorial Gardens at 12:15 pm. Survived by her father, George Ware; brother, Christopher (Alesia) Ware; nephews, Ethan Ware and Jamison Ware; and a host of family and friends. Preceded in death by her mother, Brenda Johnson-Ware.

