1/1
Brittani Alexandria Ware
1986 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brittani's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brittani Alexandria Ware, 34, a native of Baton Rouge and a resident to Dallas, TX, passed away on November 8, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 12, 9:00 am to 10:45 am at St Isidore The Farmer Catholic Church, 5657 Thomas Rd., Baton Rouge, LA 70811. Burial will begin at Southern Memorial Gardens at 12:15 pm. Survived by her father, George Ware; brother, Christopher (Alesia) Ware; nephews, Ethan Ware and Jamison Ware; and a host of family and friends. Preceded in death by her mother, Brenda Johnson-Ware.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
09:00 - 10:45 AM
St Isidore The Farmer Catholic Church
Send Flowers
NOV
12
Burial
12:15 PM
Southern Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lawson - Rollins Purple Shield Funeral Home - Gonzales
511 W. Tobey Ave.
Gonzales, LA 70737
225-647-2780
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved