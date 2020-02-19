|
Brittani Elain Bonacorso, a loving mother/sister/daughter, passed away in her home in Gonzales on February 16th, 2020 at the age of 33. Brittani is survived by her two daughters, Alana and Jayde Bonacorso, her parents, Lonnie and Ruth Bonacorso; her brother, Brandon Bonacorso; her beloved dogs Omen and Veda, as well as many family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her grandparents Lee and Anna Mae Bonacorso, and Lola Strickland. Brittani was born in Baton Rouge on March 11, 1986 and adopted by loving parents Lonnie and Ruth Bonacorso. Brittani spent her life being a wonderful loving mother to her two daughters. Brittani was a joy to all those that had the honor to know her. She always made others feel loved and did her best to help anyone she could. She was a kind soul who loved animals, music, family and friends. She will be loved and deeply missed by all who knew her. Visitation for family and friend will be a Resthaven Funeral Home on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Visitation will continue on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 15615 Jefferson Highway, from 9:30 am until Mass at 10:30 am. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. The family of Brittani Bonacorso wishes to extend our sincere thanks to MBS and Resthaven for helping us with the arrangements in this dire time. We also would like to extend our thanks to all of her family and friends who truly loved and cared for her throughout her life. Family and Friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020