Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 134 Houmas Street Donaldsonville , LA 70346 (225)-473-8122 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Church of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary 5622 LA-308 Plattenville , LA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Church of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary 5622 LA-308 Plattenville , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Brittany "Britt" Elizabeth Landry, 33, a native of Thibodaux and resident of Paincourtville, passed away on November 30, 2019. Brittany was a loving wife, mother of three, daughter, sister and friend. She was a beautiful, selfless and kindhearted person. Brittany took pride in her career and served as the Director at Adventureland Day Care in Gonzales where she took care of several children. Brittany spent most of her time caring for family which she enjoyed doing the most. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband, Eric Landry; three children, Isabella, Maddox and Gunnar Landry; parents, Mona and Kenneth Robbins; one sister, Tiffany Robbins; godmother, Elizabeth Rafferty; mother-in-law, Siti Landry; sister-in-law, Emmelda Sembiring and brother-in-law, Earl Landry. She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Abel "Blue" and Virgie B. LeBrun; paternal grandparents, Joseph and Bessie F. Robbins; godfather, Michael A. LeBrun and father-in-law, Emmett Landry. Visitation will be held at Church of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Plattenville located at 5622 LA-308, Plattenville, LA 70393 on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 9am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. Entombment to follow at St. Elizabeth Catholic Cemetery in Paincourtville. Pallbearers will be: Mario Sembiring, Earl Landry, Harry Coupel, Nathan Sembiring, Chad Polito and Isaiah Sembiring. Honorary pallbearers will be: Baron "Doogie" LeBurn, Claiborne Alleman and Stephen Wilson. The family would like to thank the Paincourtville Volunteer Fire and Rescue and the staff at Our Lady of the Lake facilities. Brittany "Britt" Elizabeth Landry, 33, a native of Thibodaux and resident of Paincourtville, passed away on November 30, 2019. Brittany was a loving wife, mother of three, daughter, sister and friend. She was a beautiful, selfless and kindhearted person. Brittany took pride in her career and served as the Director at Adventureland Day Care in Gonzales where she took care of several children. Brittany spent most of her time caring for family which she enjoyed doing the most. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband, Eric Landry; three children, Isabella, Maddox and Gunnar Landry; parents, Mona and Kenneth Robbins; one sister, Tiffany Robbins; godmother, Elizabeth Rafferty; mother-in-law, Siti Landry; sister-in-law, Emmelda Sembiring and brother-in-law, Earl Landry. She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Abel "Blue" and Virgie B. LeBrun; paternal grandparents, Joseph and Bessie F. Robbins; godfather, Michael A. LeBrun and father-in-law, Emmett Landry. Visitation will be held at Church of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Plattenville located at 5622 LA-308, Plattenville, LA 70393 on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 9am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. Entombment to follow at St. Elizabeth Catholic Cemetery in Paincourtville. Pallbearers will be: Mario Sembiring, Earl Landry, Harry Coupel, Nathan Sembiring, Chad Polito and Isaiah Sembiring. Honorary pallbearers will be: Baron "Doogie" LeBurn, Claiborne Alleman and Stephen Wilson. The family would like to thank the Paincourtville Volunteer Fire and Rescue and the staff at Our Lady of the Lake facilities. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close