Bruce Allen "Juicy" Brashier died on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at his home in Ethel. He was 55 years old and was employed with Kent Trucking. Visitation will be at Redwood Baptist Church in Slaughter on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 5 pm until 8 pm and continues on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 9 am until service at 10 am conducted by Bishop Ricky Sinclair. Burial will be in Redwood Cemetery, Slaughter. Bruce is survived by his daughters, Jessica Brashier and Macie Rivere and husband Blaze. His mother, Beverly Brashier, sisters Donna Evans and husband, Scott; Terri Scott and husband, Mike Price; Janice Bailey and husband, Danny; a brother, Harold Wayne Brashier and wife, Alesia Stafford and his girlfriend Miki Peterson. Grandchildren, Blakely, Kyler and Tinley Rivere and a baby girl, Isabella Marie due in November. He is preceded in death by his father, Harold Brashier. Pallbearers will be Jessie Graves, Dewayne Bryant, Robbie Fooshee, James Graves, Jason Bryant and Scotty Goings. Honorary pallbearers will be Harold Wayne, Dr. Charles Mitchell and Claude Jumonville. Bruce enjoyed crawfishing, hunting and fishing. Bruce loved God, his Girls and his Grandchildren. The family requests anyone coming to the funeral please come casual and comfortable. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 28 to July 31, 2019