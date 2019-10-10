Bruce Allen Colley

Service Information
A. Wesley's Funeral Home
10810 Ventress Dr
Maringouin, LA
70757
(225)-625-2383
Service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
152 Highway 3050
Morganza, LA
View Map
Obituary
Bruce Allen Colley, a native of Mamou and resident of Fordoche passed away Sunday October 06,2019 at the age of 39. Began, Start, and Commence at 152 Highway 3050 Morganza, La on Friday October 11, 2019 10:00am until 1:00pm. Interment in St Ann Catholic Church Cemetery. He is survived by his Parents Marlene Oubre and Morris Oubre, Fiance' Shelbie Meche, Children McKenzie Colley, Madie Colley, and Presleigh Colley, Siblings Robert Colley, Harry (Roxie) Colley, Shawn Oubre, Anthony Colley, Myriam (Paul) Deshotel, Jackline (Roberto) Vega, Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, Numerous other Relatives and Friends. Professional Services entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019
