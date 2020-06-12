Irving, so sorry to hear of the death of your brother. I pray the Lord will grant you, Donna and your family with peace during this difficult time.
Bruce Anthony Coupel passed away at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at the age of 58. He was a native of Plaquemine and resided at St. Clare Manor Nursing Home in Baton Rouge for 19 years, where he was known as the Ambassador and King of Mardi Gras. Bruce was a big LSU supporter with a love for football, he liked the Saints and enjoyed music. He was a True Louisiana Cajun. He enjoyed boiled crawfish and gumbo. Although Bruce was disabled, he was determined to make the best of his life. As a child, he took apart toys to see how that worked. As an adult he loved being with his family and took two trips to Disney World. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, June 15th, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly, celebrated by Rev, Matthew Lorrain. Burial will follow in Grace Memorial Park in Plaquemine. Bruce is survived his siblings, Lois Dugas and husband Warren of Belle Rose, Helen Devillier and husband James of Port Allen, Irving Coupel and wife Donna of Brusly, Estelle Blanchard of Gonzales; sister-in-law, Loretta Coupel; eight nieces and nephews, Ricky Coupel, Koren Brockman and husband Jude, Thomas Devillier and wife Julia, Jed Devillier; Marcie Buckle and husband Chris; Jason Rousseau and wife Ashley, David Rousseau and Jeannie Delaughter; numerous great nieces and nephews; extended family, Phyllis Chapman and Jeff Dugas. Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Cecile Templet Coupel; brother, Alvin Coupel. The family would like to thank the staff and volunteers at St. Clare Manor for the love and compassion given to Bruce in his 19 years there. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to American Heart Association (www2.heart.org), American Diabetes Association (www.donations.diabetes.org) or Cerebral Palsy Foundation (www.yourcpf.org). Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.