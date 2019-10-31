Bruce Gilbreth, born in Scotland 34 years ago, passed away at his home in Watson, LA, on October 27, 2019. He is survived by his parents, Brian and Anne Gilbreth; brother, Chase; and his Aunt Carla. He is preceded in death by his beloved Mamaw, Elaine Gilbreth Day. Bruce battled many demons but was still the most sensitive, tenderhearted, loving soul, you could ever meet. He loved his nephews Gavin, Brody and Cameron with a passion, as well as little Jeffrey. We will miss him dearly, but know he is not fighting with his mind anymore and can finally rest in peace. Visitation will be at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA, on Saturday, November 2, 2019, from 11:00 AM until the time of funeral service at 3:00 PM. In honor of his love for children, and In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Judes at www.stjude.org and check the box "dedicated to" to add Bruce's name.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019