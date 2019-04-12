Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Bruce Gerry McNaylor, 70, succumbed to his arduous battle with cancer on April 10, 2019. A Baton Rouge native, Bruce attended Glen Oaks High School and graduated in 1966. He loved to run track and chase his future bride Andrea Watson McNaylor. After high school, Bruce served his country in the United States Air Force as an Explosives Ordinance Technician and served two years in Vietnam. Upon returning to Baton Rouge, Bruce began work at ExxonMobil in 1970 where he worked in the fire station until his retirement. "Red" as he was known to friends never backed away from a challenge. Bruce is preceded in death by his mother Ruth McNaylor, and brother Malcom. He is survived by his wife of 49 years Andrea Watson McNaylor, two sons Robert Bruce and Richard Nolan McNaylor, daughter-in-law Amie and Tara, and his two favorite grandsons Tristan Logan and Finnan Bruce McNaylor. A private graveside service will be held at Louisiana National Cemetery at a later date.

