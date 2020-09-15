1/1
Bruce John Forsythe
Bruce John Forsythe, a native and resident of Lutcher, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the age of 70. Bruce worked as an operator for Agrico/Mosaic for over 30 years. He loved fishing, gardening, and watching sports on TV. He was an avid Catholic parishioner. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Anna Forsythe; children, Matthew J. Forsyth (Dana) and Melissa F. Copponex; grandchildren, Collin Copponex, Logan Forsyth, and Owen Forsyth; siblings, Alvin Forsyth Jr. (Mary Ann), Nancy Lasseigne (Jimmy) and Penny Zeringue (James). He is preceded in death by his parents, Alvin Forsyth Sr. and Hazel Heltz Forsyth; and his sister, Robin F. Hurley. A visitation will be held at Rose Lynn Funeral Services on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Paulina, LA at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Rose Lynn Funeral Services has been entrusted in handling his arrangements.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 15 to Sep. 17, 2020.
