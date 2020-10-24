1/1
Bruce L. Haggard
1933 - 2020
Bruce Haggard, a loving husband and father, passed away on October 18, 2020 at the age of 87. Born on March 20, 1933, he was a native of Kemper County, MS and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA. Bruce was raised Baptist, but attended Catholic church with his family, who considered him a "Batholic." He served as a police officer and was a founder and chief of Auxiliary Police in Meridian, MS. He was a retired Korean War Veteran and a Free Mason for 60 years. He retired from management at Sears. Bruce is survived by his wife of 66 years, Jeanie; 3 children, Debbie, Vicky, and Ricky; 7 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Dee and James. Visitation will be on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, from 3:00 p.m. until a Memorial Service at 4:00. Inurnment will be in Bluff Springs, MS at a later date.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown
825 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 372-7687
