Bruce Haggard, a loving husband and father, passed away on October 18, 2020 at the age of 87. Born on March 20, 1933, he was a native of Kemper County, MS and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA. Bruce was raised Baptist, but attended Catholic church with his family, who considered him a "Batholic." He served as a police officer and was a founder and chief of Auxiliary Police in Meridian, MS. He was a retired Korean War Veteran and a Free Mason for 60 years. He retired from management at Sears. Bruce is survived by his wife of 66 years, Jeanie; 3 children, Debbie, Vicky, and Ricky; 7 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Dee and James. Visitation will be on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, from 3:00 p.m. until a Memorial Service at 4:00. Inurnment will be in Bluff Springs, MS at a later date.

