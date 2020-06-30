Bruce Raymond "Chip" Burch
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bruce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bruce "Chip" Raymond Burch passed away at his residence on June 18, 2020 in Marksville, La. at the age of 65. Chip was born on September 1, 1954 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Chip is survived by his four children Jeremy, Christopher, Carissa and Betsy Burch; his sister Margie Burch; his granddaughters Madison and Makynzi Burch; and his ten nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by Ruth Lohman Burch (Mother), Maurice Emile Burch (Father), Stephen Burch (brother), and Maurice "Buddy" Emile Burch (brother). Services will be announced at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved