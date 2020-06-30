Bruce "Chip" Raymond Burch passed away at his residence on June 18, 2020 in Marksville, La. at the age of 65. Chip was born on September 1, 1954 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Chip is survived by his four children Jeremy, Christopher, Carissa and Betsy Burch; his sister Margie Burch; his granddaughters Madison and Makynzi Burch; and his ten nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by Ruth Lohman Burch (Mother), Maurice Emile Burch (Father), Stephen Burch (brother), and Maurice "Buddy" Emile Burch (brother). Services will be announced at a later date.

