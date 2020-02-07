Bruce St. Clair 'Almighty' Tregre Jr.

Guest Book
Service Information
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA
70815
(225)-925-5331
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
2:00 PM
Burial
Following Services
Greenoaks Memorial Park
Obituary
Bruce 'Almighty' St. Clair Tregre Jr. passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at the age of 64. He was a native of Baton Rouge, LA. He was very active in helping recovering alcoholics and addicts. It was easy to be his friend because of his acceptance of everyone as they are. Bruce always enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and was always willing and able to lend a helping hand. Bruce is survived by his children, Adam (Annie), Jennifer and Christine (Scotty) Tregre; grandchildren, Scotty, Sofie, Scye and Nessa; mother, Jeanne Graugnard Tregre; sisters, Marie Rourke (Mike), Julie Cherry, Patricia DeWeese (Danny) and Cathy Kelly (Larry); and numerous extended family. He is preceded in death by his father, Bruce; brother, Michael; nephew, Jordy Rourke; and former wife, Janet. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA, on Monday, February 10, 2020, from 11:00AM until the time of funeral services at 2:00PM. Burial will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bruce's name to Alcoholics Anonymous Baton Rouge, 10319 Old Hammond Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA 70816 or www.aabatonrouge.org. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.greenoaksfunerals.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 7 to Feb. 10, 2020
