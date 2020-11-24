Bruce Walters, 76, a native of Franklinton, Louisiana and 53-year resident of Baton Rouge, passed away at his daughter's home in Jackson, Alabama on Saturday, November 21, 2020 after a long-term illness. Bruce was employed by Wolfe's Sunbeam Bread/Flowers Baking Company for 48 years. He was a member of Southside Baptist Church in Denham Springs and later Evergreen Baptist Church in Jackson, Alabama and served as a Deacon for many years. He loved people and never met a stranger and was an avid LSU fan. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Deanna and John David Stewart and one grandson, Joshua David Stewart, all of Jackson, Alabama. He is also survived by a sister, Virginia Miller and brother, Dale Walters, both of Franklinton, Louisiana; Brother and Sister-in-law, Gilbert and Dorothy Graham of Ocala, Florida. Bruce is preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Ann Graham Walters; his parents, Hezzie and Velma Walters; brothers Claude, Jewell and Ralph Walters; sisters Hilda Rousell and Betty Wallace. Visitation will held at Crain Funeral Home, Franklinton, Louisiana, Saturday, November 28, 2020, 12:00pm until the funeral service at 2:00pm, with John David Stewart officiating. Burial will follow in the Graham Family Cemetery, Franklinton, Louisiana. Pallbearers: Joshua Stewart, Steven Walters, Dewayne Touchstone, Kenneth Seals, Ted Seals. Honorary Pallbearers: Barry Warner, Michael Corkern and Wilfred Mulina. A special thanks to Ms. Linda Robinson, his long-term sitter and Homestead Hospice of Butler, Alabama.

