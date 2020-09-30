Bruce Wayne Falgoust, 62, a longtime resident of Prairieville, LA, passed away at 3:36 p.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020 at OLOL-Baton Rouge. He was born in Plaquemine, LA on October 9, 1957 and was a native of Baton Rouge attending St. Anthony Catholic School where he served as an altar boy then went on to Redemptorist Jr and Sr High where he graduated in 1975. Bruce "Blue" Falgoust joined the PVFD in 1987 as a volunteer fireman where he took pride in the many EMS and Fire calls he responded to, day and night. His dedications and awards included the Presidential Recognition, the First Vice-President, Key Person of the Year, Appreciation Meritorious Service as President until present as a lifetime member. He was a very successful businessman starting in 1976 with Sline Industrial Painters, SIPCO and then founder of BP Services & Repair in 1998. He worked hard, loved hard and was very dedicated to his work until the end. He enjoyed traveling, riding his Harley Davidson, boat riding, fishing, hunting and everything that included family and friends. Bruce was a loving husband, Daddy, Paw Paw, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great uncle, great-great uncle, nephew, cousin, parrain to Chase, Rosanna, Nicholas, Cody, Zachary and Jayla and a special friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Survived by his bride, the love of his life for 44 years, Pam Brooks; most favorite daughter, Kacee "Worm" Villar (Joe Hewitt); and most bestest grandson, Baylen Villar (Jill Templet); grandpup, Hunter; his brothers, Jerry (Marian), Terry, Ed (Ellen); sister Rose Cavalier (Russell) and brother-in-law, Rusty Brooks. Preceded in death by his parents, Gerald "Jerry" and Dorothy "Dot" Falgoust; sister, Sylvia Falgoust and brother, Brian Falgoust. Visitation at Ourso Funeral Home, Gonzales on Friday, October 2, 2020 beginning with recitation of the Rosary at 4:30 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and Saturday, October 3 at Ourso's from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. with mass at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Prairieville at 11:00 a.m. Face masks are required to be worn at the funeral home and in church. Funeral service will be available for viewing through Facebook live streaming. Interment at Oak Lane Memorial Park, Prairieville. Pallbearers will be Randall Bourgeois, Brian Ducote, Dennis Ellard, Steve Hutchison, Sidney Joseph, Mike Kay, Jerry Penton and Rodney Poche. A special thank you to Dr. Whiting and his Covid Team at OLOL, who called him their "Cajun Santa". In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to OLOL Foundation Office for Covid-19, 5000 Hennessy Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70808. Ourso Funeral Home (www.oursofh.com
) of Gonzales in charge of arrangements.