Bruce Wayne Wilbur
Bruce Wayne Wilbur, a resident of Baker and native of Clarksdale, MS, died on Satruday, Oct. 31, 2020. He was 66 years old was former Co-Owner for 30 years of Industrial Equipment in Zachary. Memorial Visitation will be at Charlet Funeral Home in Zachary on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 from 2 pm until 4 pm. Bruce is survived by his wife, Barbara Smith Wilbur. A son, Tandem Wilbur, 2 daughters, Jamie Ziffer and Lindsey Roy and husband, Matthew. A stepson, Larry Smith and wife, Becky, 2 step daughters, Brandie Johnson, and husband, Jimmy and Kristie Doiron and husband, Bo. 5 grandchildren, Maclaine and Suri Ziffer and Wyatt, Audrie and Lillian Roy and 7 step grandchildren, Lexi McCoy, Bailie and Jimmie Johnson, Nola Smith, Brady Cotton and Ty and Brooke Doiron. A brother, Eddie Wilbur and wife, Lisa and 2 sisters, Tricia Luneau and Debbie Wilbur. Bruce is preceded in death by his son, John Wayne Wilbur and his parents, John and Essie Wilbur. Special thanks to Jennifer, Betty, Shana and Clarity Hospice of Baton Rouge and for all of your care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Alzheimer's Association. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com. Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. P.O.Box 287 Clinton, LA 70722 (225) 654-4480 (225) 683-5176 (225) 683-8559 Fax

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc., Clinton, LA - Clinton
Funeral services provided by
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc., Clinton, LA - Clinton
10761 Bank Street
Clinton, LA 70722
225-683-5176
