Brunetta Gray

Guest Book
  • "In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you..."
    - JESSIE GRAY
  • "Praying for comfort and strength for the family and sending..."
    - Tommi Caston
  • "Love you Tnetta"
    - Gabrielle Dixon
Service Information
Winnfield Funeral Home- Baton Rouge
7221 Plank Rd.
Baton Rouge, LA
70811
(225)-357-2675
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Winnfield Funeral Home- Baton Rouge
7221 Plank Rd.
Baton Rouge, LA 70811
Obituary
Brunetta Gray was called home into eternal rest on Thursday, July 4, 2019. She is survived by her 2 sons, Dr. Derrick A. Gray (Michelle) and Justin Gray; daughter LaChaunda Madison (Willie); 3 grandsons, Desmond Gray, Dillon Gray and Jaxson Gray; 2 granddaughters, Amaya Madison and Kyla Madison; 2 sisters Elaine Dixon and Tonya Dixon; 2 brothers, David Dixon Jr. and Troy Dixon. Brunetta is preceded in death by parents, David Dixon Sr. and Mattie K. Dixon. A memorial will be held at Winnfield Funeral Home 7221 Plank Rd., Baton Rouge, LA 70811 Friday, July 12, 2019 at 10 am. Rev. Conway Knighton will officiate.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 10 to July 12, 2019
