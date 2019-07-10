Brunetta Gray was called home into eternal rest on Thursday, July 4, 2019. She is survived by her 2 sons, Dr. Derrick A. Gray (Michelle) and Justin Gray; daughter LaChaunda Madison (Willie); 3 grandsons, Desmond Gray, Dillon Gray and Jaxson Gray; 2 granddaughters, Amaya Madison and Kyla Madison; 2 sisters Elaine Dixon and Tonya Dixon; 2 brothers, David Dixon Jr. and Troy Dixon. Brunetta is preceded in death by parents, David Dixon Sr. and Mattie K. Dixon. A memorial will be held at Winnfield Funeral Home 7221 Plank Rd., Baton Rouge, LA 70811 Friday, July 12, 2019 at 10 am. Rev. Conway Knighton will officiate.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 10 to July 12, 2019