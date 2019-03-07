Brunetta Moore Sims, 67, passed away on March 1, 2019 at 4:50am surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her devoted husband Gilbert L. Sims Jr. One daughter Merisia (Ellis) Myles. Two sisters Jorenia (Gregory) Cotton and Kimberly Scott. One brother Michael (Avis) Moore all of Baton Rouge, La. Three sisters-in-law Audrey (Edward) McGuffy, Beatrice Spland of Baton Rouge, La. Evelyn Fulwood of Houston, Tx. One brother-in-law Percy (Shirley) Sims of Baton Rouge, La. Five grandchildren, Brian (Danielle) Bailey, M'larence Johnson, Malik Johnson, De'onte Henderson and Talia English and host of other grand and grandchildren and nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by Father and Mother Wilford and Mamie Moore Sr and two sisters and one brother. Visitation at 8 am Friday, March 8, 2019, until Religious Service 10am at Hall Davis and Son's Funeral Home, 9348 Scenic Hwy.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brunetta Moore-Sims.
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019