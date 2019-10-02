Bryan Alan "Zach" Zachary II (1986 - 2019)
Bryan "Zach" Alan Zachary II, age 33, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019. He was born August 27, 1986, in Baton Rouge, to Wanda and Bryan Zachary. He was a 2004 graduate of Hayes Preparatory School. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who loved everything outdoors. He is survived by his parents, Wanda and Bryan; his sister, Lacey Zachary; maternal grandparents, Gary and Marilyn DeBacco; paternal grandparents, Francis Payne and Bobby Zachary; two beautiful daughters, Emily and Willow Rayne; best friend and cousin, Lawrence "Tuttor" Pecue; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Family, friends, and others whose lives Zach touched are invited to the Seale Funeral Home, 1720 S. Range Ave., Denham Springs, LA 70726, Saturday, October 5, 2019, from 11AM – 3PM with services to follow to reminisce, grieve, and support each other.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 2 to Oct. 5, 2019
