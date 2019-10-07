Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bryan Bozeman. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Visitation 9:30 AM Blackwater United Methodist Church Funeral service 12:00 PM Blackwater United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Bryan Bozeman, a native of Baton Rouge, LA and resident of Central passed away on October 6, 2019 at the age of 45. He was a graduate of Tara High School, who joined the Air Force and later became a Baton Rouge Firefighter for over 20 years. He loved his job, family, friends, cooking and a crowd. He never met a stranger and was always the life of the party. He is survived by his wife, Anastasia; parents, George and Pam Bozeman; grandmother, Sheila Lange; daughters, Darrian and Madelyn Bozeman; step- daughters, Madison and Meagan Barrilleaux; grand-daughter, Kennedi Harless; siblings, Danny (Missy) Bozeman, Jennifer (Cory) Luker, Eric (Amber) Bozeman, Steven (Jennifer) Bozeman; and numerous nieces and nephews who loved their very special "Uncle Bryan". Bryan is preceded in death by his grandparents, Theodore "Smoky" Lange, Roydan and Marguerite Bozeman, and other extended family members. Family and Friends are invited to attend the visitation which will be held at Greenoaks Memorial Park and Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 5pm- 8pm. Funeral services will be on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 12pm at Blackwater United Methodist Church with visitation beginning at 9:30am. Burial will follow in Greenoaks Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers the family asked that donations be made to the Baton Rouge General Burn Foundation and .

