Bryan M. Vaughn passed away February 23, 2019 in Houston, Texas surrounded by his loved ones. Bryan was a resident of Porter, TX at the time of his death, born in Charleston, Mississippi, and a long-time resident of Baton Rouge. For 40 years, Bryan served the students of East Baton Rouge Parish as a teacher, coach, assistant principal and principal. He began his teaching career at Broadmoor High School and from there moved to positions at Woodlawn High School, Belaire High School, Central Middle School and finally returned to Broadmoor High School as principal. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a proud graduate of LSU earning a B.S. and a Masters of Education. Bryan is survived by his wife of 57 years, Gwen, his daughters Mina Covington and husband Robert, Rachel Speyerer and husband Lee, granddaughters Bryan Covington, Alexis Covington, Colby Covington and Katherine Speyerer. Also survived by his brother, Oris Vaughn, his sister-in-law Keithe Moore and five nieces and one nephew. He was preceded in death by his parents Bryan and Claudia Vaughn and his sister Glenda Lester. Bryan was a man of integrity and good character, devoted to his wife and family, his students, faculty, friends and community, earnest in his desire to serve others in any way that he could, patriotic, hardworking and caring. He will be greatly missed by those who love him. The family would like to express its thanks to the doctors and nurses at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center who gave Bryan such exceptional care. Visitation is Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. with services at 11:00 at Resthaven Gardens of Memory with interment to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105, www.stjude.org or . Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 26 to Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary