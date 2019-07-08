Bryan Paul Boudet passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at 6:11 A.M. With family around him, Bryan began his ultimate journey after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Bryan was a devoted father, husband, son, brother, and friend. Family meant everything to Bryan and he took each possible moment to be with his large, loving family. Bryan's inspirational fight with cancer started in October of 2018 with a diagnosis of sarcoma in the neck. He demonstrated a constant courage and unshakable faith that touched the lives of many and left a lasting imprint and profound impact on many hearts. Bryan was unfailingly devoted to his wife, Shonda, and their children, James and Cooper. He was a proud father who effortlessly combined being both a parent and a friend to his sons. Despite eventually being slowed by illness, he never missed one of his boys' games. Bryan's infectious smile and genuine demeanor made him a natural friend to a considerable number of people. He always brightened any room he entered. Bryan's friends always became and remained his extended family. With Shonda at his side, Bryan took great joy in entertaining friends and family at celebratory (and somewhat legendary) gatherings. Filling his home with laughter and creating memories was forever important to him. Bryan was 45 years old and Baton Rouge was his lifelong home. After graduating from Catholic High School in 1992, Bryan naturally made his way to LSU where he graduated with an engineering degree. Bryan was a dedicated employee at Ward Vessel and Exchanger for the past 8 years, where he was the Business Development Manager for a multi-state region. He was an avid duck hunter, LSU fan, and a devoted Catholic and active parishioner at St George Catholic Church. Bryan Paul Boudet is survived by his loving and adoring wife of 18 years, Shonda Harkins Boudet, and sons, James and Cooper Boudet; his parents Bill and Catherine (Pizzo) Boudet, siblings Brad Boudet, Ashley Reinfeld (Mark), Amanda Williams (Donald); nephews: Sage and River Reinfeld, Harper and Sidney Williams; in-laws Jim and Diane Harkins, sisters-in-law Regina Harkins Prince (Chris) and Heather Harkins Barroso, and their children Leila and Isabelle Barroso, Reese, Grant, and Paxton Prince. Along with these family members, he will also be lovingly remembered by his wonderful aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He is predeceased by grandparents: Wallace and Frances Boudet, and Paul and Lena Pizzo. The service will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at St. George Catholic Church. St. George Catholic Church is located at 7808 St George Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70809. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Family ask for visitation to not begin before 10:00 am. Mass will begin at 12:00 p.m. A special thanks to all the devoted doctors and nurses who provided care to Bryan. Specifically, the family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses at Mary Bird Perkins, as well as Clarity Hospice. Additionally, the family wishes to recognize and thank the following staff at Clarity Hospice: Jen Connison, Emily Ard and Carla Brunfield. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Clash of the Cooks. Clash of the cooks is a nonprofit foundation that helps families financially while battling cancer. A donation can be made at www.clashofthecooks.com ""Trust in the LORD with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him, and he make your paths straight."" Proverbs 3:5-6 Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 8 to July 11, 2019