Bryan Scott Plunket, age 49, and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on July 14, 2019. He was an avid fan of the outdoors, baseball, and LSU sports. Bryan is survived by his wife of 25 years, Bridgett Kimbrough Plunket; son, Hodge Plunket; parents, Jay and Connie Plunket; three sisters, Lori Tramel (Will); Darney Plunket; and Diana Plunket; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his son, Bryan Austin Plunket; grandparents Joseph & Alma (Warner) Plunket and Austin & Olga (Hobgood) Charlton. Visitation will be held Sunday, July 21st from 2pm – 3pm at South Baton Rouge Church of Christ followed by a memorial service at 3pm. Graveside prayer service at 10am Monday, July 22nd at Resthaven Cemetery.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 18 to July 22, 2019