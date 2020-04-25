Bryan Stephen Berteaux, Sr. departed this life peacefully in his sleep on April 17, 2020. Bryan was born April 11, 1945 in New Orleans, La into the union of the late Consuelo and Norman Berteaux, Sr. and resided in Baton Rouge, La until his passing. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Darrel and Norman Berteaux, Jr., and a sister, Leontine Berteaux Hudson. He attended St. Paul the Apostle Elementary School and was a graduate of St. Augustine High School. He was later drafted into the U.S. Army and stationed in Vietnam as a combat photographer. After regular tour in the military, he studied photography at Tulane University and went on to earn an Associates in Science Degree from Delgado Junior College. Upon being honorably discharged from the military, he went on to work for the Times-Picayune Newspaper as a Staff Photographer from which he retired after 30+ years. He is survived by his beloved wife, Veronica Berteaux; sons Bryan Jr. (Ina) and Eric; daughter Dana Thomas (Troy); stepdaughters Kristi July (Douglas) and Brittanie Vaughn; grandchildren Bryan III, Troy Jr., Melody, Marissa, Vaughn and Douglas III; sisters-in-law Jean Berteaux, Louise Berteaux, Patricia McGinty and Theresa Nash; brothers-in-law Charles Desselles, Sr. and Harold Nash, Sr.; cousins Geraldine Aguillard, Barbara Payton, Laurent Boutte, Jr.; and a host of nieces, nephews, and relatives.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store