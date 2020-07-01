Bryant Charles Dyer, age 52, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana passed away on Tuesday June 30, 2020. Bryant was born June 30, 1968 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Bryant was a loving husband and father. He had a love for the outdoors, hunting, and fishing. He was kind and loving and never met a stranger. He took pride in his family, and most of all loved being "Grandad." Bryant is survived by his wife Rhonda Ash Dyer; two daughters, Ashlyn Dyer and Mallory Dyer; step-father, Robert Miscar; sisters, Jennifer MacNealy, Denise Dyer Nowlin, and Elizabeth Miscar Powell; grandchildren, Valor Wayne Kirkland, Cambria Grace Kirkland and Crimson Gabe Kirkland. He is preceded in death by his father, Lonnie B. Dyer and mother, Vivian Elaine Miscar. A visitation for Bryant will be held Friday, July 3, 2020 from 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM with the funeral service beginning at 3:30 pm at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70815 . The burial will immediately follow the service in Greenoaks Memorial Park. Pallbearers will include Kevin Lang, Zachary MacNealy, Cody Roddy, Daniel Kirkland, David Key, and Perry Everhart. Brother Huey Moak will officiate the services. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to be made to the American Cancer Society
