Bryce A. Beekman, a native of Milwaukee, WI and resident of Baton Rouge, LA passed away on March 23, 2020 at the age of 22 years old. Bryce graduated from Scotlandville Magnet High in 2016, where he played both football and basketball. Bryce is survived by his parents Julie Jackson and Demetri (Maria) Beekman and his younger brother Reece Beekman. He also leaves his maternal grandparents, Tom and Carolyn Jackson; and paternal grandparents, Ron and Girlee Beekman. He is survived by his aunts and uncles; Jeffrey Jackson (Kirsten Dellinger), Chris (Laura) Jackson, Dimas Jackson, Adelaida Jackson, Sher-ree and Sherron Beekman; and 3 cousins, Lillian Jackson, Benjamin Jackson and Alexander Bowling. Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 11th from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Hall Davis & Sons Funeral Services, 9348 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, LA 70807. Because of the Covid-19 pandemic the family is unable to be present during the visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family via the Bryce Beekman Memorial Fund at gofundme.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020