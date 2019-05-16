Bryce Darian Alaniz, 25, a resident of Zachary, LA, died on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at her home. There will be a visitation on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the Family Worship Center Church at 8919 World Ministry Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA from 9am until funeral services at 10am, conducted by Pastor Sharon Cornell. Burial will be at Azalea Rest Cemetery in Zachary. She is survived by her parents, Peter and Tina Alaniz; three sisters, Candice Hudson, Katelyn Alaniz, and Daylin Alaniz; her boyfriend of five years, Tyler Broussard; her grandparents Jimmy Hurdle and Helen Hurdle; aunts, Charlotte David, Karla Hurdle, Kelli Musselman and her husband Darrin Musselman, Sylvia Alaniz, and Cecilia Alaniz Sonnier and her husband Daniel Sonnier; uncles Jimmy Hurdle Jr., Rusty Hurdle and his wife Carla Ringo, David Alaniz and his wife Shelia Alaniz, and Mike Alaniz. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Maria Isabella Alaniz. Pallbearers will be Corey Musselman, Darren Musselman, Trey Ringo, Austin Hurdle, Joshua Ringo, and Koby Broussard. Bryce loved everyone and never met a stranger. She especially loved the babies. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 16 to May 18, 2019