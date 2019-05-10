The Advocate Obituaries
Bryne Joseph 'B.J.' Allemond Jr.

Bryne Joseph 'B.J.' Allemond Jr. Obituary
Bryne Joseph Allemond, Jr. "B.J", entered into eternal rest on May 9, 2019 at the age of 37. Bryne survived by his mother, Wendy D. Cline and Ricky L. Cline (Pops); loving grandparents, Allen, Sr. and Geraldine Allemond; sister, Brianna and brother, Charlie Allemond; many aunts, uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by his father, Bryne Joseph Allemond, Sr.; loving grandparents, Curtis P. and Lynn Blanchard; and beloved great grandma, Gladys Kelley. He was loved and will be missed beyond measure. A family service will be held at a later date. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 10 to May 12, 2019
