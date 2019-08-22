Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Buddy Eugene Mullen. View Sign Service Information A. Wesley's Funeral Home 10810 Ventress Dr Maringouin , LA 70757 (225)-625-2383 Viewing 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM First Baptist Church of Port Allen at Gracepoint 4200 Rebelle Lane Port Allen , LA View Map Service 11:00 AM First Baptist Church of Port Allen at Gracepoint 4200 Rebelle Lane Port Allen , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

"I am the resurrection, and the life: he that believeth in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live." John 11:25. Buddy Eugene Mullen, 85 of Rosedale, Louisiana passed away peacefully on August 21, 2019 at the Baton Rouge General Hospital. Buddy was born on October 23, 1933 in Mississippi. He was survived by his wife Betty "Torres" Mullen, daughter Rhonda (Jerry) Childers, and granddaughter Nicole Smith. Also four sisters, Gloria Beran, Jeanette Perry, Dorthy Estees, and Larry Blanchard. He was preceded in death by his parents Samuel and Nell Mullen, two brothers Jimmy and Pat, two sisters Betty and Francis. He was a military veteran who served in the Army and a retiree of Entergy. He was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church in Port Allen where he loved everyone and everyone loved him. Buddy was a very special man who touched and blessed everyone he knew. He loved camping, fishing, and his favorite pass time was being with babies and children. Viewing will be on Saturday, August 24, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am at First Baptist Church of Port Allen at Gracepoint, 4200 Rebelle Lane, Port Allen, La. "My Presence, will go with you, and I will give you rest" Exodus 33:14. Professional Services Entrusted to A. Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2019

