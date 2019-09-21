Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Buford Richardson Sr.. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-399-4352 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Buford Richardson Sr., a native of Pitkin, LA and a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at OLOL Hospital. He was born on April 14, 1926 to Fisher Smith Richardson and Pearl Jenella Kay Richardson. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Barbara S. Richardson and their 3 children, Melissa Fike (Ned), Melanie Schooler (Jim) and Buford Richardson Jr. (Myra). He is also survived by 5 grandchildren, Richie Fike (Dana), Buford Richardson III, Katie Fike, Sarah Lee (Bryan) and Christian Schooler as well as 5 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 pm Monday, September 23 at Rabenhorst East, 11000 Florida Blvd. Visitation will resume at 9 am Tuesday, September 24 until funeral Service at 11 am conducted by Rev. Mia Freneaux, Jim Schooler, and Rev. Betty McCarver. Mr. Richardson was employed by Standard Oil Company and retired from the plant which became Esso, Humble Oil and, finally Exxon. He was a Master Mason and a member of Francis Asbury United Methodist Church, which he loved dearly, and was involved in serving in any way he could, as well as serving on many committees across his years of membership there. He was a World War II veteran, having served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Sevier. He was quite often thanked for his service everywhere he went by people he'd never met before, especially when proudly wearing his WWII Veterans cap. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister and 4 brothers, and a grandson. Pallbearers are Richie Fike, Christian Schooler, Charlie Shaffett, Bruce Flowers, George Finch, and Ben Shaffett. Honorary pallbearers are Buford Richardson Jr, Ned Fike, and Jim Schooler.

