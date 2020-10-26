Burch Thomas

Dr. Thomas A. Burch passed away on October 25, 2020 in Baton Rouge, LA at the age of 90. He was born September 27, 1930 in Fulton, MS. to Thomas and Valera Burch. The second youngest of nine children, Tom grew up on a rural farm in Northeast Mississippi where he learned the value of hard work and of getting a formal education. Both of these would serve Tom well throughout his life. He was predeceased by his wife, Martha Bourland Burch, his parents and seven brothers and sisters. He is survived by his three sons, Larry (and wife Susan), Murray, and Edward Burch (and wife Sally), his three grandchildren, Elisabeth Claire Hotard (and husband Danny), Leslie Marie Burch, and Thomas Edward Burch; and by his great-grandchildren Asher Samson Hotard and Ruth Anastasia Hotard. Tom is also survived by a sister, Ann Wheeler, and many nieces and nephews. Tom worked for 35 years with LSU's Cooperative Extension Service as a Cotton Specialist and the Plant Science Division Leader, and later as a consultant for Delta & Pine Land Co. Tom graduated from Itawamba Agricultural High School in 1948 and was part of the inaugural class of Itawamba Junior College from 1948 to 1950. He moved on to Mississippi State University where he earned his B.S. degree in Agricultural Education. Soon after graduation, Tom married Martha Evelyn Bourland on June 21, 1953. They moved to Austin, TX where Tom was stationed in the United States Air Force. While there, their first son, Larry, was born in 1954. Two other sons followed in 1961 (Murray) and 1964 (Edward). Tom was honorably discharged in 1956 after serving a year-long deployment in Tripoli, Libya. Tom returned to Mississippi State to earn his Master's Degree in Agronomy in 1958. In 1960, the family moved to Baton Rouge where Tom started his career at LSU. While there, he earned his PhD in Agronomy from LSU in 1968. Tom was an active and dedicated member of St. John's United Methodist Church, in Baton Rouge, having been a founding member of that church. He became a member of the church choir when it began and was its longest serving continuous member. He held numerous church leadership positions throughout his life. Visitation will be held Thursday October 29, 2020, from 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, at Resthaven Gardens of Memory, 11817 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge with funeral and burial to follow. Face masks and social distancing are required. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.