Buren Redrick Singletary, 89, born on November 2, 1930, passed away on February 23, 2020 at his residence in Gonzales surrounded by his son, daughter and daughter in law. Buren graduated from Gonzales High School in 1948. At the age of 18 he joined the U.S. Navy. He served on the USS Sussex during the Korean War and received Honorable discharge in September 1952. Upon his return home, he attended Southeastern University studying Agriculture. He met the love of his life, Elsie Mae Tullier at the Town Tavern dance hall. They wed in less than a year and remained together for 65 years until her untimely death in December 2018. Together they raised 4 children, 3 sons and a daughter, who they loved and cherished till the end. He spent most of his life in the Freight Transportation Industry. In the late 80's he finally realized his dream of becoming his own "Boss" when he and Elsie went into business together creating S & S Transportation, Inc. They worked together until their retirement in early 2000. He enjoyed fishing, traveling with his buddy-lV Featherston, his camp, LSU Sports, the Saints and attending his grandchildren's sporting and dancing events. Dad loved his church, Faithful United Methodist, spending many years blessing others with his beautiful voice singing gospel music. Preceding him in death are his parents Redrick Manard and Josephine West Singletary, his wife Elsie Tullier Singletary, his son Kim Alan Singletary. Siblings and their spouses Elmay Martinez Smith (Wallace/Smitty), Baby Lucy, Louvella Bercegeay (Feltus/Blue), Emerson Singletary (Bessie Keller), Landis Singletary (Giovanni Diez) and Loden Singletary (Norma Whitney). He is survived by his children and their spouses Marian (Libby), Andrea Braud (Kerry), Kent (Dana), and daughter-in-law Melissa Singletary. Grandchildren and their spouses Mandy Grier (Jason), Kelli Braud (Billy Williamson), Dustin Singletary (Jessica), Jaimee Pentas (Nick), Alec Singletary, Cole Payne (Richard) and Loren Babin. Great grandchildren Alyssa, Schuyler and Miller Pentas, Isabella and Abagail Grier, Avery Guinn and Amelie Williamson, Kensley, Tristan and baby Singletary due in July. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Margaret Tullier. Services will be held at Faithful United Methodist Church on Hwy 431, St. Amant, LA 70774, on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Visitation will begin at 9:30 am till 12:00 pm when services will begin. Burial to follow in the church cemetery. We would like to thank the excellent and loving staff of Heart of Hospice for the care that was given to dad and his family caregiver's. Dad you suffered from Alzheimer's for nearly 10 years, forgetting most, but you never forgot us and we will never forget you. Go rest our faithful servant; you did well! In Lieu of Flowers, memorial donations made be made to honor Mr. Singletary's life, at https://www.ilof.com/st-amant/buren-r-singletary?edit Arrangements with Church Funeral Services.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 29 to Mar. 4, 2020