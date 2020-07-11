Burg Wayne Summers died on June 29, 2020 in Rockport, TX after a prolonged illness. He was 77 years old. A native of Galvez, LA, Wayne was the second child of Burg Martin and Theo Causey Summers. He was educated in the public schools of Ascension Parish and graduated from Gonzales High School. He subsequently attended Louisiana State University and pursued a career in the petroleum industry in Louisiana and Texas. He will be missed by many. He was preceded in death by his parents and by his sister Peggy Summers Castell. He is survived by his wife Carol Summers of Rockport, TX; three sons, Greg Summers (Aimee) of Baton Rouge, LA., Kyle Summers (Leslie) of Baton Rouge, LA., and Eddie Summers (Stephanie) of Waller, TX.; his daughter, Britni Carrizales of Austin, TX; three step-sons Mark Bush of Katy, TX., Robbie Bush of Rockport, TX., and James Bush (Angela) of Corpus Christi, TX.; his brother, Claude Summers (Ted) of New Orleans, LA.; and grandchildren Ian Summers of Seattle, WA., Ashton Summers Cooper (Ryan) of San Diego, CA., Cody and Cade Bush of Corpus Christi, TX., Josh Bush of Katy, TX., Carolan Bush LaCroix of Katy, TX., Mark Bush of Katy, TX., Brook Bush of Katy, TX.; and great-grandsons Fitzryan Cooper of San Diego, CA. and Anthony Bush of Katy, TX.; and a niece, Sue Mire of Jonesville, LA, and grandnephews Shane Castell and Titus Mire of Jonesville, LA. Given the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be no funeral. Celebrations of Wayne's life will be held in Louisiana and Texas when conditions permit.

