Burley Mae Andrews Hill departed this life on March 30, 2019 at the age of 81. Visitation will be at 9am and funeral services at 11am on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at New Galilee Baptist Church, 2870 N. Foster Drive, Baton Rouge, La. Arrangements by Charles Mackey Funeral Home in Baton Rouge, LA.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Burley Mae Andrews Hill.
Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
1576 Robin Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 774-0390
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2019