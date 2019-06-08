Burt Anthony Templet

  • "Rest in peace "
    - Sheila Flowers
  • "RIP Burt. "
    - Paul Young
  • - John Taylor
Church Funeral Services & Crematory
13250 Highway 431
Saint Amant, LA
70774
(225)-644-9683
Burt Anthony Templet passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge at the age of 53. He was a resident of Baton Rouge and native of Plaquemine. He is survived by his wife, Susan Wilson Templet; mother, Carolyn A. Templet; son, Anthony Templet; stepson, Peyton Mannino; brother and sister-in-law, Troy and Sheila Templet; niece, aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, William J. Templet. Please make donations to help with the final expenses for a tragic case of domestic violence, that ended very badly, by visiting https://www.inlieuof.com/st-amant/burt-anthony-templet Church Funeral Services in Walker is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 8 to June 9, 2019
