Burt Eugene Shaffett, 62, of Jarreau, LA, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020. He loved NASCAR and spending time on the river. He was a great son, brother, uncle and friend. He is survived by his mother, Lilian Shaffett; sisters, Tracey Shaffett and Kathy Heil and husband, Mark; brother, Steven Shaffett; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his father, Marvin Shaffett; and girlfriend, Susan Catori. A special thank you to Dr. Hailey Tarleton and Burt's nurse, Danielle, and the staff of Clarity Hospice for their care. No services are planned at this time. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020