Funeral Services for Byrd Allen Augustus, age 73, will be held today, Friday, April 12, 2019 at Jordan Stone Baptist Church 8523 Thelma St. Visitation from 9:00 a.m. until religious services at 11:00 a.m. Interment Mt. Pilgrim Cemetery. Charles Mackey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
